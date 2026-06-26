Editor’s Note: This publication exists because institutions have long memories and short attention spans. Statements are made, documented, and forgotten.

The entries in this series are primary sources: verbatim quotes, official documents, and on-record declarations from named individuals in professional or institutional settings. They have not been corrected by the people who made them. They have not been adequately explained by the institutions that hosted them. They are presented here without interpretation, and this is not intended to be an exhaustive list.

No commentary has been added. Form your own conclusions.

I. Yuval Noah Harari

World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Davos, Switzerland — January 2020

“Intelligence is decoupling from consciousness. Soon we will be able to design systems that are far more intelligent than us, yet devoid of consciousness altogether. This is the real future of evolution — an uncontrollable process that might make humanity itself redundant, like a forgotten footnote in cosmic history. We are hacking our evolutionary inheritance and creating new forms of being that will surpass everything that has come before.”

SOURCE: World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Davos, Switzerland. January 2020. Delivered as prepared remarks to assembled heads of state, finance ministers, and corporate executives.

AFTER: No retraction or clarification issued. Harari has repeated and expanded the thesis in subsequent publications and appearances.

II. World Economic Forum / Ida Auken

“Welcome to 2030” — World Economic Forum, November 2016

“Welcome to the year 2030. Welcome to my city — or should I say, ‘our city.’ I don’t own anything. I don’t own a car. I don’t own a house. I don’t own any appliances or any clothes… Everything you considered a product, has now become a service.”

SOURCE: Essay by Ida Auken, Member of Parliament, Denmark. Published by the World Economic Forum as part of its “Global Future Councils” series, November 2016. Subsequently republished as “8 Predictions for the World in 2030” with the summary line: “You’ll own nothing. And you’ll be happy.”

AFTER: The WEF removed all media related to the essay from its website without explanation. An author’s note describing the piece as a “thought experiment” was added after public backlash; no such note appeared in the original publication.

C40 CITIES NETWORK — “The Future of Urban Consumption in a 1.5°C World” — 2019 (reaffirmed 2023)

“Ambitious targets for C40 cities by 2030: 0 kg of meat consumption per person per year. 0 kg of dairy consumption per person per year. 3 new clothing items per person per year. 0 private vehicles owned per person. 1 short-haul return flight every three years per person.”

SOURCE: C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group. “The Future of Urban Consumption in a 1.5°C World.” 2019. Reaffirmed 2023. C40 member cities include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Boston, Seattle, San Francisco, Miami, Portland, Austin, New Orleans, and Washington D.C.

AFTER: The report characterizes these as “ambitious targets” included as “reference points.” No member city government has publicly disavowed the document or formally withdrawn from C40 membership in response to its contents.

III. Bill Gates

TED Talk — “Innovating to Zero” — Long Beach, California, February 2010

“The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about 9 billion. Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by perhaps 10 or 15 percent.”

SOURCE: TED2010 Conference, Long Beach, CA. February 20, 2010. Full transcript and video archived at TED.com. Remark appears at approximately 4:30 in the published recording.

AFTER: No clarification of the stated mechanism was offered by Gates or the Gates Foundation. Fact-checkers attributed the claim to “the demographic transition” without explaining why vaccine-driven reductions in child mortality produce sustained sub-replacement fertility rather than equilibrium.

[1] The demographic transition holds that lower child mortality leads parents to choose fewer births. South Korea’s total fertility rate reached 0.72 in 2023 — the lowest ever recorded for any country. No population that has undergone the transition has naturally corrected back to replacement level (2.1).

IV. Dr. Carol Baker, M.D.

National Meningitis Association Panel — “Achieving Childhood Vaccine Success in the U.S.” — New York City, May 9, 2016

“So I have the solution. Every study published in the last five years, when you look at vaccine refusers — I’m not talking about hesitance, most of them we can talk into coming to terms. But refusers. We’ll just get rid of all the whites in the United States… Guess who wants to get vaccinated the most? Immigrants.”

SOURCE: National Meningitis Association panel discussion, New York City, May 9, 2016. Full 90-minute video uploaded by the Immunization Action Coalition to YouTube

The recording was subsequently made private but you can see the video on Rumble.

AFTER: No retraction, apology, or clarifying statement was issued by Dr. Baker. No disciplinary action was taken by the Texas Medical Board. In 2019, Dr. Baker received the Albert B. Sabin Gold Medal — the field’s highest award — from the Sabin Vaccine Institute at a ceremony supported in part by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Pfizer. The hosting organization removed the video from public access without comment.

[2] Dr. Baker served as Professor of Pediatrics, Baylor College of Medicine, and Chair of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), CDC.

V. U.S. Department of Justice — Office of Legal Counsel

Official Memorandum — July 6, 2021

“For the reasons set forth above, we conclude that section 564 of the FDCA does not prohibit public or private entities from imposing vaccination requirements, even when the only vaccines available are those authorized under EUAs.”

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Legal Counsel. “Whether Section 564 of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act Prohibits Entities from Requiring the Use of a Vaccine Subject to an Emergency Use Authorization.” Dawn Johnsen, Acting Assistant Attorney General. July 6, 2021. Published July 26, 2021.

FDA LETTER TO PFIZER INC. — COMIRNATY BLA APPROVAL — AUGUST 23, 2021 (Footnote 8)

“The licensed vaccine has the same formulation as the EUA-authorized vaccine and the products can be used interchangeably to provide the vaccination series without presenting any safety or effectiveness concerns. The products are legally distinct with certain differences that do not impact safety or effectiveness.”

SOURCE: FDA Letter to Pfizer Inc. August 23, 2021. Language appears in footnote 8 of the reissued EUA authorization letter. The FDA simultaneously approved Comirnaty and reissued the EUA for existing Pfizer-BioNTech stock — which it described, in the same footnote, as “legally distinct.”

U.S. DISTRICT COURT, NORTHERN DISTRICT OF FLORIDA — JUDGE ALLEN WINSOR — NOVEMBER 12, 2021

“If the FDA’s goal were to ‘retroactively license’ the EUA vaccine, it had an odd way of doing so, in the same footnote describing the EUA vaccine and Comirnaty as ‘interchangeable,’ the FDA clarifies that the two products are ‘legally distinct.’ The FDA used the word interchangeable in a practical sense, not a legal one, more of a ‘medical claim, rather than a regulatory claim.’”

SOURCE: U.S. District Court, Northern District of Florida. Judge Allen Winsor. November 12, 2021. Issued in a challenge to military vaccine mandates.

AFTER: No Comirnaty-labeled product was made available to the U.S. population during the mandate period. All doses administered under mandate were EUA-labeled Pfizer-BioNTech product. Pfizer did not pay federal excise taxes applicable to licensed vaccines. Injury claims to the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) require a licensed product; no VICP pathway was available to recipients of the mandated product.

VI. Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz

ARRC Seminar Series, Technology Innovation Institute, Abu Dhabi — 2022

“In terms of bio-nano things, these are for health applications. I did a lot of research on that in the last 15 years. Bio-nano-scale machines — these are for injecting into the body and always monitoring health problems — and that is also going really well with these COVID vaccines. It’s going in that direction. These mRNAs are nothing but small-scale nano-machines. They are programmed and then they are injected. In the Internet of Nano-scale things, those will be part of 7G and beyond.”

SOURCE: ARRC Seminar Series, Technology Innovation Institute, Abu Dhabi. Video published on YouTube:

Remarks begin at approximately 13:30.

AFTER: No correction, clarification, or retraction issued. The video remains publicly available on the original channel.

[3] Prof. Akyildiz is Ken Byers Chair Professor Emeritus in Telecommunications, Georgia Institute of Technology (1985–2020). IEEE Fellow since 1996. ACM Fellow since 1997. h-index 135. His peer-reviewed research program “Internet of Bio-Nano Things” has been continuously funded and published for over 15 years prior to this statement.

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